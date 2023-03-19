Urvashi Dholakia looks sizzling in a stylish bikini as she enjoys her vacation; See PICS

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also receives great appreciation. Age is just a number, and she has proved this statement several times. At 43, Urvashi simply slays in every outfit and can give many a run for their money. Be it Urvashi flaunting toned physique in a stylish bikini or her love for glamorous sequined sarees, the actress nailed it all with perfection and continues to do so.

Urvashi Dholakia's new photos:

This time the 43-year-old took the internet by storm as she recently shared a few jaw-dropping photos with her fans. A few hours ago, Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle and dropped a few snaps from her vacation. In these snaps, the Naagin 6 actress is seen flaunting her curves in a stylish printed bikini. We also see Urvashi enjoying the pool and admiring the scenic view. Sharing these snaps, Urvashi penned a strong caption and wrote, "Some rules are simply illusions for me that I choose not to believe as they do not serve me! I am who I am and that’s all that matters!! Unapologetically Myself."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Urvashi Dholakia's personal life:

Urvashi Dholakia married at the very young age of 16 and had two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17.

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was also seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.

