Urvashi Dholakia looks stunning as she poses in a stylish outfit on her Phuket vacation; PICS

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also receives great appreciation. At the age of 43, Urvashi simply slays in every outfit and can give many a run for their money. Being a mother to two sons, the actress never shied away to flaunt her bold personality and won the hearts of her fans with her unfiltered behavior.

Urvashi Dholakia's new PICS:

Urvashi loves traveling and is often seen spending a gala time exploring exotic locations. This time the Naagin 6 actress is enjoying her vacation in Phuket, Thailand, and has been sharing pictures and videos from the picturesque location. A few hours ago, Urvashi shared several new photos from her Thailand vacation on her social media handle.

In these pictures, the actress is seen wearing a stylish printed plunging neckline bralette and black pants and layered her outfit with an animal-printed shrug. Urvashi opted for stylish sunglasses to complete her look. The diva looks fabulous as she strikes poses for the pictures and even flaunts her million-dollar smile. Sharing these snaps, the Pushpa Impossible actress captioned, "Just Yourself."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Urvashi Dholakia married at the very young age of 16 and had two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17.

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia to Tejasswi Prakash: Actresses who embrace their flaws and encourage body positivity