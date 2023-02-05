Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident while traveling for shoot; Deets Inside

Urvashi Dholakia is among the most popular names in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her glamourous pictures and acting chops. Over the years, the actress won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and confidence and received immense love from the audience. Urvashi is also very active on her social media handle and actively shares pictures for staying connected to her fans. However, the actress is in the news once again owing to an unfortunate incident that happened to her.

According to an India Today report, Urvashi Dholakia met with an accident while she left for shooting at Mira Road Film Studio in her car. A school bus carrying children in Kashmira struck Urvashi's car from behind. However, she escaped unhurt in the accident. The actress did not register a case against the school bus driver at the police station and termed it as an accident. The Kashimira Police have recorded the statement of the actress’s driver.

Urvashi Dholakia's personal life:

Speaking about her personal life, Urvashi has two sons Kshitij and Sagar, and often posts funny videos with them on social media.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia opened up about how she is blessed with a beautiful family, and a fruitful career but also seeks companionship. "What more do you need? What more can I ask for in my life? A companion? Everybody wants companionship, and let me not beat around the bush again. I mean people say, ‘I am very happy alone’. No. Because eventually when you are walking alone and you come across somebody who is willing to show you a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, you want that love. So you want that companionship. I am not saying I want to get married, but I am saying companionship is also something that one looks for. When I’ll find one, I’ll find one."

Urvashi Dholakia's career:

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha but it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.