Urvashi Dholakia pens a gratitude note as her sons take her on a holiday: I'm proud of both my children

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also receives great appreciation. Speaking about her personal life, the actress got married at the very young age of 16 and had two sons, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17. Urvashi has single-handedly raised her two sons and shares a great bond with them.

Urvashi Dholakia's new post:

A few hours ago, Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with her sons, Kshitij and Sagar. In the caption of these photos, Urvashi shared how proud she feels as her sons took her on a vacation with their hard-earned money. Praising her children, she penned a long caption.

Sharing these pictures, the Naagin 6 actress wrote, " It’s one thing to feel when u become a mother but it’s a whole different level of feeling when your sons are all grown up and they take you on a holiday with their hard earned money. It has been a very long journey and a very fruitful one as today I stand extremely proud of both my children @kshitijdholakia & @sagardholakia who have worked hard and have proven that they truly are respectful & loving & caring boys thank u my babies #godbless."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Urvashi Dholakia's professional life:

Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which made her a household name. She was also seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in the popular show Pushpa Impossible wherein she essayed the role of a lawyer.

