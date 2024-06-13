Urvashi Dholakia pens touching note on parents' 51st wedding anniversary; apologizes to mother for THIS reason

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame also maintains an active social media presence. Only recently, Urvashi shared a throwback picture of her mom and dad, extending heartfelt anniversary wishes to them.

The wish also had Uravshi's apology to her mother for doing something unexpected on the special day. She also remembered her father on the special day.

Urvashi Dholakia's wish on her mother and father's anniversary

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Urvashi Dholakia treated fans with a glimpse of the wedding picture of her mom and dad. Marking their 51st marriage anniversary, she penned a touching note for her parents.

The Mehndi Tere Naam Ki actress wrote, "12th JUNE a date, which can never be forgotten by me this is the day 51 years ago when two beautiful people became one through the sacred bond called marriage and thus, the origin of my existence was created."

Further, she expressed, "I am so sorry, MUMMY. I left home today morning without realising the day and date, but like they say, it’s never too late.. so here’s wishing you MOM A VERY VERY HAPPY 51ST ANNIVERSARY WITH THE MAN WHOSE PRESENCE IS STILL VERY MUCH FELT AMONGST US AND FOREVER WILL BE. love you DADDY."

Have a look at her post here:

About Urvashi Dholakia's work in the industry

It is no secret that Urvashi Dholakia entered showbiz at a young age and is known to have acted in numerous shows. Some of her popular ventures are Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, among others.

However, it was her role as Komolika Majumdar in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay that proved her breakthrough in the industry. The character received appreciation from the audience, eventually making Urvashi a household name. She was seen as one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

