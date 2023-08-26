Urvashi Dholakia proves she is 44 and fabulous in black and golden leopard print bikini

Urvashi Dholakia is among the popular actresses in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The diva, known for her confident personality and stunning sartorial picks often makes headlines for her fashion sense. Her outfits are a testament to her fearless personality. Over the years, the actress has also worked in numerous shows and gained immense fame for her performances. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Urvashi Dholakia sizzles in a black and golden bikini

Urvashi Dholakia has once again set social media ablaze with her latest Instagram upload. The Naagin 6 actress, celebrated for her powerful performances, took a break from her busy schedule to offer fans a glimpse of her glamorous side, and needless to say, the internet is buzzing. In a move that left her followers in awe, Urvashi shared a scintillating video on her Instagram, accompanied by the caption "Happy weekend." While weekends are generally synonymous with relaxation, Urvashi decided to add an extra layer of excitement for her fans by showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The video, a visual treat for her followers, captures Urvashi in a jaw-dropping black and golden patterned bikini that accentuates her envious curves. She paired it with a black shorts. Going by the video, it looks like she is on a vacation with clear blue waters of the sea making for a perfect backdrop. With black shades and blonde hair, she looked jaw-dropping gorgeous. Urvashi Dholakia's fashion game reached a whole new level as she adorned a black and golden leopard print scarf, creatively worn as a shrug. The unconventional yet striking addition served as the perfect accessory, flowing with the gentle breeze, and adding an element of untamed elegance to her ensemble

Watch the video here:

Reaction of netizens

Social media platforms were set abuzz within moments of the video going live, as fans and fellow celebrities alike showered Urvashi with praise for her daring fashion sense and flawless poise. Admirers flooded the comments section with fire emojis and compliments, acknowledging her ageless beauty and inspirational confidence. Talking about her portrayal in different shows, one user wrote, “Ek prerna ek komolika dono hi kamal lagti hai.” Another user complimented the beautiful actress and wrote, “Beautiful gorgeous Urvashi ji aap aapki to Tarif nahin kar sakte aap Itni sundar ho!” Others commented, “Na koi itna sexy hoga, na koi itna sexy tha!”