Urvashi Dholakia recalls separation from ex-husband at the age of 18; 'Locked myself in a room for one month'

Urvashi Dholakia has been an important name in the television industry. The actress's professional life has seen several highs ever since she played the character of Komolika in the hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While her career has been an easy ride, Urvashi has faced several obstacles in her personal life. The actress, who got married at the tender age of 16, separated from her husband just two years later, at the age of 18.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Urvashi Dholakia recalled the intense emotional turmoil she faced after her separation from her ex-husband. She shared, "There was a time when I had locked myself in a room for a month just to introspect about what had happened. I literally shut myself down and didn't talk to anybody, just to figure out how to move forward."

Urvashi remembered how she had no money to raise her kids and did not wish to be financially dependent on her parents.

She expressed that she couldn't have imagined what she would have done if her parents hadn’t been there. She credited them for their unwavering support during that challenging phase. Urvashi also spoke about her ex-husband’s absence in her sons' lives—Sagar and Kshitij.

She disclosed that she and her sons have not been in touch with her ex-husband ever since they were a year and a half old.

Advertisement

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared that her children have chosen not to know about their father, and she has respected their decision. She said, "We have had conversations, but they have also said, 'We don't want to know.' They were very clear. It was their choice. I tried a lot to tell them, but they clearly didn’t want to know. Then, even I forgot."