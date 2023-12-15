Urvashi Dholakia REVEALS how people tried to take advantage of her after broken marriage and two kids at 18
In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, actress Urvashi Dholakia opened up on tying the knot at a young age and then going through a divorce after having two kids. Read on!
Urvashi Dholakia, who is still remembered for her iconic role of vamp Komolika in the popular TV soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's talk show. During her conversation with the host, the actress talked about her personal life and disclosed many unknown facts about her divorce. She also opened up about her struggles being a single mother at 18.
Urvashi Dholakia reveals what led to her divorce at the age of 18
To begin with, Urvashi Dholakia shared that though she started working as a child artist at 6, she always wanted to live a 'fairytale' life. The actress was never interested in doing work, and her desire for a 'Cinderella-like world' led her to marriage. She stated, "I was madly in love, and at that time, the constitution of marriage was instilled in you. My mother came from a conservative mindset, and she was clear that I can be independent, but marriage is something I have to do. I was 16 and was not mature enough."
Speaking about her former husband, Urvashi disclosed that she had known him for almost one and a half years before they settled down. However, soon after her marriage, the dreamy bubble in her mind about living a fairytale life burst.
Urvashi's ex-partner fell out of love and didn't want to take up the responsibility of their twin sons, Kshitij Dholakia and Sagar Dholakia, who were born to the actress a year after she tied the knot. She parted ways with her former husband at the age of 18.
Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's latest Instagram post:
Furthermore, Urvashi Dholakia revealed that post-divorce, she never made an attempt to speak to her former husband, and her sons never met their father. “They also don’t want to know about him. We have tried to make them aware of him, but they have always said, ‘We don’t want to know’,” added the actress.
Urvashi mentioned how her parents supported her during this difficult phase of her life. She returned to work at 19 as she wanted to look after her kids by herself and not be a ‘burden’ on her parents. However, finding work again was a big challenge for the actress because people knew her ‘vulnerable’ situation and took ‘advantage’ of it by paying her less than what she deserved. All this did not deter Urvashi; with her hard work, she once again established herself in the industry.
Urvashi Dholakia's career graph
For the unversed, Urvashi Dholakia has been working in the industry for the past 38 years. To her credit, she has shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress won the sixth season of the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss. She appeared last as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
ALSO READ: CID and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical violence: Report
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more