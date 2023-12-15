Urvashi Dholakia REVEALS how people tried to take advantage of her after broken marriage and two kids at 18

Urvashi Dholakia, who is still remembered for her iconic role of vamp Komolika in the popular TV soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's talk show. During her conversation with the host, the actress talked about her personal life and disclosed many unknown facts about her divorce. She also opened up about her struggles being a single mother at 18.

Urvashi Dholakia reveals what led to her divorce at the age of 18

To begin with, Urvashi Dholakia shared that though she started working as a child artist at 6, she always wanted to live a 'fairytale' life. The actress was never interested in doing work, and her desire for a 'Cinderella-like world' led her to marriage. She stated, "I was madly in love, and at that time, the constitution of marriage was instilled in you. My mother came from a conservative mindset, and she was clear that I can be independent, but marriage is something I have to do. I was 16 and was not mature enough."

Speaking about her former husband, Urvashi disclosed that she had known him for almost one and a half years before they settled down. However, soon after her marriage, the dreamy bubble in her mind about living a fairytale life burst.

Urvashi's ex-partner fell out of love and didn't want to take up the responsibility of their twin sons, Kshitij Dholakia and Sagar Dholakia, who were born to the actress a year after she tied the knot. She parted ways with her former husband at the age of 18.

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's latest Instagram post:

Furthermore, Urvashi Dholakia revealed that post-divorce, she never made an attempt to speak to her former husband, and her sons never met their father. “They also don’t want to know about him. We have tried to make them aware of him, but they have always said, ‘We don’t want to know’,” added the actress.

Urvashi mentioned how her parents supported her during this difficult phase of her life. She returned to work at 19 as she wanted to look after her kids by herself and not be a ‘burden’ on her parents. However, finding work again was a big challenge for the actress because people knew her ‘vulnerable’ situation and took ‘advantage’ of it by paying her less than what she deserved. All this did not deter Urvashi; with her hard work, she once again established herself in the industry.

Urvashi Dholakia's career graph

For the unversed, Urvashi Dholakia has been working in the industry for the past 38 years. To her credit, she has shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress won the sixth season of the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss. She appeared last as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

