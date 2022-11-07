Urvashi Dholakia to Tejasswi Prakash: Actresses who embrace their flaws and encourage body positivity

Body positivity is a much-talked-about topic in the entertainment industry. With the focus on the perfect looks, shape, colour and more, the actors often become the target of trolls. Numerous actors have become victims of body shaming over the past years but they did not let that affect them by talking about it openly. Talking about body positivity requires courage and popular celebs like Urvashi Dholakia, Hina Khan and more took to social media to raise their voice against trolls and encourage women to embrace their body type. Urvashi Dholakia

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame recently shared pictures of herself in a pool, wearing a bikini. Urvashi shared about being body positive and removing the pressure of being picture-perfect. She shared in the post, “Our bodies change each passing day and we don't need to be judged for our shapes and sizes because a woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I've had the pleasure of owning.”

Hina Khan A few months back Hina Khan shared a post about a positive approach to life, she got trolled for gaining weight. She spoke up about body shaming, saying, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes lettingting yourself be, enjoy the little things, and do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, and my well-being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

Ridhima Pandit Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress opened up on body positivity and mood swings during her stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In the show, she raised the issues of women facing hormonal issues and also talked about mood swings during pregnancy.

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 actress had also opened up about being shamed for her skinny look in her early days. She had opened up about conforming to beauty stereotypes but later chose against it. She shared that when she was thin, she would be trolled for being underweight. She would feel bad and would get tempted that everyone spends money on their body, and it is common, so should she also do it. It was very tempting but she told herself that she does not have to get affected by the comments and embrace herself.

Divyanka Tripathi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a video of her dancing. She was trolled on her post for gaining weight and some even assumed that she was pregnant. She slammed the trolls saying, “Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- 'I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant or fat! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mindset! I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have bodyweight issues!"

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has also borne the brunt of trolling. She shared a post on which trolls commented that she has gained a lot of weight. She slammed the trolls and shared in an interview with E-Times, “The moment one gains one inch, people start commenting, "Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai. Why because there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting "Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai".

