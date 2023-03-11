Urvashi Dholakia's mother was rushed to the hospital as she meets with an accident; Son Kshitij shares details

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also receives great appreciation. At the age of 43, Urvashi simply slays in every outfit and can give many a run for their money. Being a mother to two sons, the actress never shied away to flaunt her bold personality and won the hearts of her fans with her unfiltered behavior. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps them updated about her whereabouts. Recently, his son Kshitij shared that her grandmother was rushed to the hospital as she fell in the washroom.

Urvashi Dholakia’s mother mets with an accident

In a conversation with Times of India, Urvashi’s son Kshitij shared that her grandmother was taken to the hospital as she got a fracture. He said ‘My grandmother fractured her upper thigh bone while she was taking a bath. She slipped down and wasn't able to stand on her feet. That's when she screamed out of pain, luckily her caretaker was around and she informed us. My mom and I rushed to her and helped her. She was in immense pain and we took her to the hospital. After an MRI and other tests, we learned about the fracture. She was hospitalized and the treatment happened. Now she's back home and is advised a complete bed rest at least for the next two or three months. We are taking her care and we believe she shall recover very soon.’ Well, we wish her a speedy recovery!!

Urvashi Dholakia’s work

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia entered the industry at an early age and has acted in several TV shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. However, it was her portrayal of Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.

