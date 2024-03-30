Elvish Yadav has been making headlines due to his connection to the Noida rave party case. He was arrested in the case and later granted bail by the court. Meanwhile, a video of him went viral on social media, in which he mentioned Manisha Rani unfollowing him as childish. Manisha revealed the real reason behind unfollowing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner on social media through her latest vlog.

Manisha Rani opens up about her equation with Elvish Yadav

Manisha Rani keeps giving a peek into her life by dropping vlogs on her official YouTube channel. This time, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner explained the reason behind unfollowing Elvish Yadav on social media. Before digging up the main reason, the social media influencer explained that ever since she unfollowed Elvish, social media has been brimming with varied reactions and controversies.

Manisha stated that she had received numerous DMs and negative texts. It is true that before her vlog, she did not explain her side of the story, and in her latest vlog, Manisha told fans that she did not want to talk about the issue.

The social media personality expressed, "Maine aaj tak iss topic pe koi bhi baat nahi ki, naa hi mujhe karna tha kyunki kahin na kahin hum aur Elvish achhe dost jaane jaate hain. Toh mujhe aisa tha ki dosti pe baat aati hai toh cheezein kharab karne se achha hai, jo jahan jaisa hai usko wahi chhodhh dein (Till today, I have not talked about this topic, nor do I have to because Elvish and I are known to be good friends. So, when it comes to friendship, it is better to keep things as they are than to spoil them)."

Further, Manisha commented that she wanted her fans to know both sides of the story, as she received several comments after Elvish Yadav called her act of unfollowing him 'childish.' The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner said, "Mere fans ko haq hai ki wo dono taraf ki baat jaanein, fir logon ko judge karein (My fans have the right to know both sides and then judge anyone)."

Manisha Rani had THIS reason to unfollow Elvish Yadav

Revealing her side of the story, Manisha Rani elaborated, "Elvish ke friend Kataria ek deal leke mere team ke paas aaye the. Humein saath mein collab karna tha. Elvish ne collab kiya, maine accept bhi kiya. Lekin Elvish ne cover photo mein apna aur Akshay Kumar sir ka photo daal diya. Ek do ghante ke baad jab wo cover photo dekhein, toh mujhe achha nahi laga kyunki collab maine aur Elvish ne kiya tha (Elvish's friend Kataria came to my team with a deal. We had to collaborate. Elvish did the collab, and I also accepted. But Elvish included his and Akshay Kumar's photo in the cover photo. After an hour, when I saw it, I did not like it because I and Elvish collaborated)."

She further explained that her team contacted Elvish Yadav to change the photo. According to her, initially, Kataria landed several excuses, and lastly, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner answered her team's call. Manisha stated that he refused to change the cover photo and asked her to keep her family photo in any such upcoming video.

Adding more of her thoughts, Manisha mentioned, "Dusre dopahar tak usne change nahi kiya, jiski wajah se hum usko unfollow kiye. Jo banda mere saath ek cover photo nahi daal sakta hai, usko ego pe lag gaya iss baar ki hum toh change nahi karenge. Toh jab uska ego hai, toh mera bhi self-respect hai (By the following day's afternoon, he did not change it, due to which I unfollowed him. The guy can't put a cover photo with me. He got so egoistic that he would not change it. So when he has ego, I also have self-respect)."



Moreover, Rani expressed that she doesn't want such a friendship where everything is meant for social media, but in reality, things are quite different. In her vlog, the social media personality mentioned how people thought that she unfollowed Elvish because of his fight with Maxtern.

"Ab aate hain bachon wali harkaton pe jo Elvish ne kaha hai ki mujhe yeh sab toh bachchon wali harkatein lagti hai; follow-unfollow, block-unblock. Toh thik yahi harkat Elvish ne 4-5 mahine pehle kiya. Mujhe bilkul nahi pata tha ki achanak se hum aur Elvish ko unfollow kar diye hain (Now, Elvish has said that all these seem childish to me: follow-unfollow, block-unblock. So, this is what Elvish did 4-5 months ago. I had no idea that you had suddenly unfollowed us and Elvish)."

For the uninitiated, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav met in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The latter entered the house as a wild card contestant and emerged as the winner. On the other hand, Manisha Rani ended up being the second runner-up in the show.

