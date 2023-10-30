‘Vaayu wants milk or wants me to sing’: Vatsal Sheth shares heartwarming moment with baby Vaayu; watch

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth embraced parenthood this year, celebrating the arrival of their first child. On July 19, the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives, marking the beginning of their journey as parents. Eager to share their joy with the world, the couple has been active on social media, offering glimpses of their newfound happiness. In a recent social media post, Vatsal Sheth shared a heartwarming video featuring their son Vaayu.

Vatsal Sheth shares adorable video of baby boy Vaayu

Recently, Vatsal Sheth, the new father in town, delighted his Instagram followers with a heartwarming video. In the footage, he can be seen serenading his adorable bundle of joy, Vaayu, with a self-composed Gujarati melody. While Vatsal attempts to appease the little one, who is wailing due to hunger pangs, Ishita Dutta, the doting mother, is diligently preparing milk for their precious baby.

Ek Hasina Thi trouper, Vatsal Sheth went the extra mile to keep his little one entertained, infusing the song with a Christmas tune. Alongside the heart-melting video, Vatsal playfully captioned, “Vaayu wants milk or wants me to sing another #EarplugsNeeded #DadKaraokeNightmare.” This witty remark added a humorous touch to the sweet moment, revealing Vatsal's playful side as a doting father.

Fans reaction:

Vatsal Sheth's endearing video, showcasing his playful interaction with baby Vaayu, quickly captured the hearts of fans, who were enchanted by the adorable father-son bond. The comments poured in, with one fan praising him as “Daddy on duty,” while another expressed their admiration for his Gujarati singing, saying, “When Vatsal sings in Gujarati, I'm obsessed and proud.” The humor in the video didn't go unnoticed, with some fans finding it amusing, and one fan humorously noted, “Garam chaiye tandu nhi so funny.”

Vatshal Seth-Ishita Dutta’s love story:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's captivating love story stand as a living testament to the unpredictable nature of love. Their saga unfolded when they first crossed paths on the set of Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. What initially sparked as on-screen chemistry gradually bloomed into a genuine, off-screen romance, captivating not just their audience but also each other's hearts.

Amidst the loving support of their families and friends, the couple sealed their bond with a heartfelt wedding ceremony in November 2017. This year, on July 19, their joyous journey expanded as they welcomed their precious baby boy into the world, marking yet another milestone in their beautiful tale of love and togetherness.

