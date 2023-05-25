Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Demise: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor sustained a fatal head injury; Details Inside

In a shocking turn of events, 32-year-old actress, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, passed away in a fatal road accident on May 23, 2023. Vaibhavi was known for playing the pivotal role of Jasmine in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress, who loves traveling, met with a car accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh while traveling along with her fiance Jay Suresh Gandhi. Vaibhavi's SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu. A truck nudged Vaibhavi’s car on a steep slope. Her fiance, who was traveling with her, was injured.

Kullu Police reveal details on Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Demise:

According to the police, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress tried to get out of her vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury that proved fatal. While talking to PTI, Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, said, “Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.”

Details about Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's accident:

For the uninformed, Vaibhavi was all set to get married to her fiance, Jay Suresh Gandhi, in December 2023. In a conversation with the paparazzi, actor Jd Majethia informed the media about this. While talking to the media, Jd Majethia also narrated how the incident occurred. He shared, "At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single-lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley.” He also mentioned that head injury, internal bleeding, or shock could be the reasons for her death.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's funeral:

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai for her cremation. The funeral was held on May 24 in Mumbai and was attended by the late actress's close industry friends. Gautam Rode, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Jd Majethia, and several others from the telly industry attended Vaibhavi's funeral to pay their last respects.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's work:

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was also a part of several TV shows like Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, the digital series Please Find Attached, in Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak and the 2023 film, Timir. She was quite a popular name in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

