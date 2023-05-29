Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s prayer meet held in Mumbai; Late actress’s family in Gujarat to submerge ashes in Narmada

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's sudden death shocked the industry deeply and her industry colleagues and friends came together to mourn her loss. Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, and others expressed their shock and grief at the news. Vaibhavi was travelling in Himachal Pradesh with her fiance when she met with the unfortunate accident. Vaibhavi, who passed away in her 30s, was popular for playing the role of Jasmine in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's prayer meeting held in Mumbai

Vaibhavi had a lot of close friends in the industry. One of them, Akangsha Rawat informed ETimes that Vaibhavi's prayer meet was held yesterday in Mumbai. Talking about how Vaibhavi's friends are with her family, she said, "We are all with Vaibhavi's family, they need us right now. Another close friend flew down from Goa to be with her family, she is currently staying with me. There was a prayer meet and after which her family left for Gujarat." Vaibhavi's family left for Gujarat to submerge her ashes in the river Narmada. Vaibhavi's fiance Jay Gandhi also uploaded a photo on his social media informing everyone about the prayer meeting.

Akangsha on Vaibhavi's personal front

Remembering the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress, Akangsha shared, "Vaibhavi was a family person and had many friends. Her priority was her mother and I feel sad thinking about how she will cope the loss." Talking about her personal front, Akangsha shared, "Vaibhavi had opened a restobar in Goa recently and she was very happy with Jay. I remember how I used to always pester her to find a good guy and settle down. We were all waiting for her family to set a wedding date. I can't believe she is not with us anymore. After Vaibhavi passed away, I realized we should all love and forgive and forget all grudges."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance breaks silence on her 'not wearing' seatbelt