Vaishali Takkar Demise: Everything you need to know about the 30-year-old actress

Vaishali Takkar's demise on October 16 has left the nation in grief and all are mourning her untimely demise. The actress was a prominent name in the telly world and worked in numerous shows over the years. Vaishali's gorgeous look was appreciated by the audience, and she won many hearts with her acting prowess. Along with this, the diva also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and shared glimpses of her whereabouts. She created several entertaining reels on Instagram and also made jaw drops with her gorgeous pictures every other day.

Early Life:

Vaishali Takkar (30) was born on 15 July 1992 to H B Takkar and Annu Takkar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and also has a brother Neeraj Takkar. The actress was very close to her family, especially to her father, and often shared her special family moments with her fans on social media. Speaking about her education, Vaishali completed her graduation from the Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMRC) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in 2014, in Indore itself, and later moved to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment world.

Vaishali Takkar's shows:

Vaishali made her debut in the industry with the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and essayed Sanjana, the lead character Naksh's friend. She was a part of the popular daily soap from 2015 to 2016 and post this success kissed her feet and she starred in popular shows and rose to fame. In 2016, she essayed the role of Vrinda in another famous show Yeh Hai Aashiqui which aired on Bindaas. In the same year, Vaishali bagged a pivotal role in the most popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka and portrayed Anjali Bharadwaj from August 2016 to December 2017. She received immense recognition and fame and also bagged an award for playing a negative lead role in this show. In 2018, Vaishali bagged another great opportunity and was cast in Sab TV's popular show Super Sisters - Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu. Next, she enacted the role of Netra in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. From November 2019 to June 2020, Takkar portrayed Ananya in another daily soap Manmohini 2. Takkar's last appearance was in Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal in which she was seen as Kanak Shivraj Pratap Singh Thakur.

Personal life:

In April 2021, Vaishali had taken to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement with her ex-boyfriend Dr. Abhinandan Singh. Dr. Abhinandan Singh had won the title of Mr. Uganda in 2011-12 and is a Kenya-based dental surgeon. Vaishali had also shared a glimpse of her 'Roka ceremony' on her Instagram handle. The function was an intimate affair with only the close family of the couple in attendance. A month after her Roka, Vaishali informed everyone that she will not be tying the knot with Abhinandan. The ex-couple had canceled their wedding, which was supposed to take place in June 2021. Vaishali also removed the video of her Roka ceremony from her social media handle.

Vaishali Takkar Demise: