Vaishali Takkar Demise: Rohan Mehra expresses his grief: 'She was not just a co-star, she was my best friend'

Vaishali Takkar's demise has left the entertainment fraternity in deep shock. Fans, friends, and family are unable to process the loss. The actress was found dead at her Indore residence on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A suicide note has been left behind by Vaishali, which hints at her being stressed and harassed by her former boyfriend, and the investigation into this has begun by the officials.

Rohan Mehra and Vaishali Takkar's friendship:

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and essayed actor Rohan Mehra's best friend in the show. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan and Vaishali were seen together in Sasural Simar Ka, and the actress played Rohan's wife. Not only were they on-screen partners, but off-screen also they were best buddies and shared a great camaraderie. The news of Vaishali Takkar's suicide has shocked Rohan Mehra and the actor is unable to overcome this shocking incident.

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rohan expressed his sorrow and stated, “She was not just a co-star for me, she was my best friend." Rohan added they maintained their friendship even after their shows, and they shared everything with each other. An emotional Rohan expressed that he spoke to her two days before the incident and never thought he would be speaking to her for the last time. Rohan stated that his world has collapsed, and he can't stop crying since he heard about Vaishali's death.

Rohan Mehra on Vaishali's anxiety:

In a chat with this publication, Rohan shared that he knew Vaishali was under medications and had anxiety issues. He revealed that Vaishali was doing a lot of things to take care of herself and to feel better. Rohan expressed that he thought she was feeling better, but now he feels that he was wrong. Rohan also mentioned that Vaishali would talk a lot about spiritual things and she was very mature and he's unable to understand why she took such a drastic step. Recalling his last conversation with Vaishali, Rohan Mehra stated that he spoke to her two days before the incident, and she did not sound upset and both had a fun chat. He also mentioned that she was with her family for the last few months.

Rohan Mehra on Vaishali's marriage:

Rohan revealed that Vaishali was very happy as she was soon going to tie the knot and had also invited him to the wedding. He said, "She had asked me to book tickets, maine bola tha woh toh jaise dates paas aayenge karwa doonga.”

About Vaishali Takkar:

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress was also part of TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2 and more. She was last seen in 'Rakshabandhan' where she starred opposite actor Nishant Malkani.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

