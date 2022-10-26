Vaishali Takkar suicide: Nishant Malkhani reveals her ex Rahul Navlani threatened to leak intimate pics

Vaishali Takkar was a fairly known name in the television industry and had some big shows to her credit. The actress was also a part of the show, Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal with Nishant Malkhani as the protagonist. Vaishali's suicide has left her co-actor Nishant in a state of shock. The actor said that she was depressed because of her previous relationship and was also seeking therapy. He added that she confided in him and shared about her personal life. All this while Nishant kept things to himself but he has decided to come out in the open and disclose them because he feels the truth needs to be told, especially after the Indore police arrested Vaishali's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani. Nishant Malkhani discloses that Rahul Navlani threatened Vaishali of leaking her intimate pictures

In an interview with ETimes, Nishant Malkhani said that Vaishali Takkar's former boyfriend kept 'harassing' her even after he got married. The intensity of the harassment increased after Vaishali got engaged and as per Nishant, Rahul would 'torture' both Vaishali and her fiance through text messages. "Rahul was not letting her move on. She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist. I now realise the magnitude of her problem, when I get to hear things such as Rahul wanting to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband. Intimacy happens if you are in a relationship, but that does not mean that you threaten to share those moments with anybody else if you break up," told Nishant to the online portal. Here are a few videos of Nishant and Vaishali having a gala time on the set:

Neeraj Takkar reveals Vaishali Takkar maintained a dairy where she wrote about her past relationship Additionally, Vaishali's brother Neeraj Takkar also made some revelations in the media about Rahul Navlani harassing his sister. While speaking to the media, the brother of the late actress said that Vaishali maintained a diary, where she wrote the details about her relationship with Rahul. He used to send threatening messages to Vaishali's fiance as well because he never wanted her to settle down.

ALSO READ: Who is Rahul Navlani? Vaishali Takkar's friend Nishant Singh Malkani reveals details about late actress’s ex