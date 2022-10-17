'Vaishali Takkar was planning to get married in December 2022,' reveal friends Vikas, Jhanvi Sethi

Vaishali Takkar's suicide has left her friends, fans, and family in a complete state of shock. The news of her demise led to discussions as to what could have provoked her to die by suicide. Her close friends Vikas Sethi and Jhanvi Sethi are yet to come to terms with this news. Speaking to ETimes, they revealed that Vaishali Takkar was supposed to get married by the end of this year, and she had phone called them a day prior seeking financial help.

Vaishali was supposed to marry fiance Mitesh in December

Jhanvi Sethi shared that Vaishali Takkar was supposed to come to Mumbai after Diwali to shop for her wedding, and had planned on staying with them. Vaishali also told Jhanvi that they will take their twins as well and roam around. Vaishali had also shared about her fiance, Mitesh with Jhanvi, five months ago, and the latter found him to be 'sorted' and 'sweet'.

Vikas Sethi further shared that Vaishali Takkar was planning to tie the knot in December and the families were looking forward to it. They had spoken with Vaishali on Friday where she shared about everything being good in her life. Vaishali informed Vikas that she will host a party for them after the wedding shopping. "The news of her death shocked me to the core. At first, I dismissed it as fake. I asked Jhanvi to call up Vaishali but her calls went unanswered. We called her father, who told us that he was in the crematorium. We froze and broke down eventually. Jhanvi was inconsolable," added Vikas Sethi.

Vikas and Jhanvi will leave for Indore on October 19.

About Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. She was also a part of several other daily soaps namely, Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Manmohini 2, among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

