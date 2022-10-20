Vaishali Takkar’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani arrested by MP Police after absconding for 3 days

TV actress Vaishali Takkar ’s suicide has left everyone in a state of shock. The actress was reportedly found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday and since then police have been investigating the matter. Certain reports stated that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had also left a suicide note in which she had held her ex-boyfriend accountable for her drastic step. Now as per reports in India.com, three days after the demise of Vaishali, Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested Rahul Navlani, the man whom she accused in her note.

Vaishali Takkar’s ex-boyfriend arrested

Rahul Navlani was also Vaishali Takkar’s neighbour and was arrested on Wednesday night. Reportedly, he was absconding after police recovered a suicide note from the late actress’ room in which she had named Rahul and his family as the reason behind her taking this drastic step. As reported by NDTV, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra confirmed that the accused was arrested last night. However, his wife, Disha, is still on the run.

Commissioner's statement

Speaking about the arrest, the commissioner told NDTV, "The accused was a neighbour so he knew about the goings on and managed to escape... Teams were sent to different states, we even announced a reward. A lookout circular was issued. He is being questioned." He added that Navlani's phone and other electronic devices have been seized and the investigation continues.

Vaishali Takkar demise details

The young actor stayed in Indore with her father and brother. They, however, said they had no clue that she would take such a drastic step. Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman had said that they recovered a suicide note which suggested that she was stressed and was being harassed by a former boyfriend, news agency ANI reported.

About Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also part of TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2 and more. She was last seen in Rakshabandhan where she starred opposite actor Nishant Malkani.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

