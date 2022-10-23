Vaishali Takkar's family performs a noble deed to fulfill her last wish

Vaishali Takkar's demise left the entertainment fraternity in deep shock, and many of her friends and co-stars were mourning the loss of this gem. On October 16, 2022, Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence after committing suicide. She was found hanging by her family members in Sai Bagh Colony. After this, they rushed to the hospital, but she was declared dead by the doctors. Vaishali wished for a noble cause, which she wanted to get fulfilled after her death, and now her family has taken the initiative to perform her last wish.

Vaishali Takkar's last wish:

According to People News Chronicle, Vaishali Takkar's family performed a noble deed in order to fulfill the actress's last wish. In a conversation with a publication, Vaishali’s brother Neeraj Takkar shared that she loved her eyes and often spoke about donating her eyes after her death. Neeraj also discussed the same with his mother, and his whole family mutually agreed to fulfill Vaishali's last wish. Ahead of her last rites on Sunday, 16 October, Vaishali's family donated her eyes to the district health authorities so that they could be useful to someone else.

Development in Vaishali Takkar's suicide case:

A suicide note written by Vaishali Takkar was recovered from the spot, which stated that her neighbour and ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha were the reason behind her taking this drastic step. In this note, Vaishali mentioned that she was about to get married to another man, but her ex-boyfriend Rahul troubled her regarding that. After absconding for 3 days, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, on October 20, confirmed that the accused was arrested on October 19 at midnight, however his wife, Disha, is still on the run. The Indore Police Commissioner added that Navlani's phone and other electronic devices are seized, and the investigation continues.

Vaishali Takkar's marriage:

Vaishali was set to tie the knot with Mitesh, a software engineer based out of California. Vaishali's friends Vikas Sethi and his wife, Jhanvi, said that the late actress was planning to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping.

About Vaishali Takkar:

Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress was also part of TV shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2 and more. She was last seen in 'Rakshabandhan' where she starred opposite actor Nishant Malkani.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.