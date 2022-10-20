Who is Rahul Navlani? Vaishali Takkar's friend Nishant Singh Malkani reveals details about late actress’s ex

Vaishali Takkar , who was a popular face in the TV industry, passed away on October 16. The sudden demise of the actress has left the nation in grief. The actress had worked in numerous shows over the years including Sasural Simar Ka , Manmohini 2, among others. Vaishali won many hearts with her acting prowess. Along with this, the diva also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and shared glimpses of her whereabouts.

Popular actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her house in Indore on October 16. The actress took the drastic step of taking up her life, which shocked her loved ones and fans. She was residing with her father and brother in Indore when she took the step. The actress was reportedly stressed due to harassment by her ex-boyfriend, Rahul. Vaishali, who was supposed to get married in December, had allegedly left a note behind.

Vaishali Takkar Suicide note

A case has been filed against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha for abetment of suicide and an investigation is going on. “A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman was quoted by PTI as saying in Indore. Her family has alleged that Rahul had been troubling Vaishali since he found out about her wedding plans. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame mentioned in the note that her earlier engagement was also broken because of Rahul and because of him, her present fiancé Mitesh had also become hesitant from visiting her hometown Indore for wedding functions. The police have now arrested Rahul and are searching for his wife Disha.

Vaishali’s brother’s statement

Vaishali Takkar’s brother also revealed that Rahul made Vaishali’s life difficult for the past 2 and a half years. He used to blackmail her about leaking her pictures and he also told her fiancé to not marry Vaishali. Rahul did not want to see her happy and married. Vaishali’s family talked about this with Rahul’s family but it was not fruitful. Owing to the continuous harassment, Vaishali took her life.

Who is Rahul Navlani

Rahul was Vaishali Takkar’s neighbour and ex-boyfriend, who was troubling her. He and his wife Disha were constantly harassing her and did everything to make her life miserable. They had broken her earlier engagement and Rahul had also messaged her fiancé to break their marriage. Since the news of the death of Vaishali Takkar came out, the couple was absconding. But now, Rahul has been arrested by the police.

Vaishali Takkar's former co-star Nishant Singh Malkani’s statement

Nishant Singh Malkani’s who played Vaishali’s on-screen husband in Raksha Bandhan: Rasal Apni Bhai Ki Dhal talked about the situation in a recent interview with ETimes. He shared, “Vaishali was a dear friend. It was very shocking for me when I heard the news. I woke up from my sleep when I heard the news, and I couldn't believe it. I first thought she passed away in some accident or some incident happened to her. But when I got to know that she took her life, I was shattered. Because she was a very strong girl. I spoke to her a week ago and she showed me her fiance's photos. She also requested me to not share the pictures with anyone as she herself wanted to show it to everyone. She was so happy, she told me that she was going to get married in November and in fact had invited me for her wedding. We made so many plans about her wedding. It is very unfortunate. I really pray that wherever she is she's happy. If she was so troubled, stressed and depressed, I just pray and hope that now she is in a peaceful space.”

Talking about the unfortunate incident, he shared that he knew the entire thing about Rahul who was harassing her, knew a lot of in-depth things. She always shared and confided with him, so it was his duty to not leak her personal life with anyone else. But, now when he heard that because of that person Vaishali has taken this decision, he will give his best and will fight against that person and stand by his friend. If anyone asks him then he is going to tell everything in detail and help with the investigation.

