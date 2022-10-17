Vaishali Takkar's neighbour Rahul Navlani and wife Disha charged in her suicide case: Report

Television actress Vaishali Takkar reportedly ended her life by suicide on Sunday morning. She lived with her father and brother in Indore, and her father found her dead body in the room. Vaishali left behind a suicide note and the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra stated that a case of abetment of suicide against the couple residing in Vaishali's neighbourhood has been registered.

As per a PTI report, the police officials found Vaishali Takkar hanging in her room with her stole. The Home Minister addressed the media in Bhopal on Monday and stated, "A case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha in the matter and further investigation is underway."

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman told this news agency that a five-page suicide note was found at the death spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her. The Assistant Commissioner further said the actor's family members alleged that Rahul Navlani was troubling Vaishali ever since he learned about her marriage plans. The accused couple locked their house and hasn't been found at their Indore home.

As per the report, Vaishali Takkar and Rahul Navlani's fathers are business partners and have known each other for a really long time. The Assistant Commissioner also added that a case for abetment and instigation to die by suicide has been registered against the couple.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

