Vaishali Takkar's suicide note hints at stress and harassment by ex-boyfriend: Report

Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on Sunday, October 16. The 26-year-old's body was found in her Indore home. As per ANI news agency, a suicide note has been left behind by Vaishali, which hints at her being stressed and harassed by her former boyfriend. Vaishali, also seen in the television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, lived with her father and brother in Indore, and the family is taken aback by this step taken by her.

Vaishali Takkar made her debut in the television industry with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2015) and was later roped in for another daily soap, Rakshabandhan, with Nishant Malkhani. The actress originally hails from Mahidpur, Ujjain, and moved to Mumbai to make a career for her in the entertainment industry.

Statement by the cops

On Sunday night, the head of the Tejaji Nagar police station, RD Kanwa said: "From her room, we have retrieved a five-page message that was kept in a tiny diary. We're checking the content of it. She mentioned a former partner and claimed he was bothering her. She claimed that neither would he marry her nor would he permit her to wed anybody else. The ex-boyfriend is married and has two children."

RD Kanwa further stated, "An iPhone, iPad, and other items have been seized from her house and we have summoned him (her ex-boyfriend) for questioning."

Thorough investigation has begun on this case

The police said that after Vaishali Takkar didn't step out of her room for a very long time, that's when her father entered the room and found her dead. Later, the cops reached the venue, recovered the body, and sent it to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for post-mortem. The suicide note has led to an investigation of this case by the police officers. Vaishali Takkar's phone has been collected by the cops to dig deep into the matter, and statements of the family members are also being recorded.

The ANI report further reports that after Mumbai, Vaishali moved to Jaipur, and eventually shifted to Sai Bagh Colony of Tejaji Nagar police station area of Indore. She lived there with her father and brother for the past year.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

