Vaishnavi Macdonald is best known for her distinctive roles in Bollywood and TV. She is prominently known for her character Geeta Vishwas in Shaktiman. The talented actress has also worked in many popular movies. She recently shared an exciting anecdote from the sets of Ladla while she was shooting with the legendary actor Anil Kapoor. The Parineeti actress shared that she cried after her footwear was destroyed during a shot, post which Kapoor calmed her down.

Vaishnavi MacDonald shares experience of shooting with Anil Kapoor

Vaishnavi took to her Instagram handle to share that she was a part of the popular movie Laadla and she was shooting the song Ladki Hai Kya Re Baba with Anil Kapoor. The actress recalled the experience and wrote, "#ladla film trivia: 32 years since I first shot for this. I was sweet 17 years old then. And #anilkapoor was much senior to me. He was a perfectionist and would take many retakes to get a shot perfect.

She added, "Once during a running sequence my stilettos heel broke after the 30th retake. I burst out crying. He came and calmed me down saying,'tujhe kya problem hai. Mai le raha hoon na retakes' (Why are you stressing, I'm the one demanding the retakes)."

Take a look at the post shared by Vaishnavi MacDonald here:

More about Laadla

Laadla was a movie based on a mill worker Raju (Anil Kapoor) and a revengeful Sheetal's (Sridevi) love story. To exact revenge on Raju, Sheetal befriends his mother and forces her to get Raju married to her. Unwillingly, Raju gives in to his handicapped mother's wish and gets married to her. Circumstances further lead Raju and Sheetal to fall in love.

More about Vaishnavi Macdonald

Being a popular actress on Indian Television Vaishnavi has been a part of many hit shows like Divya Drishti, Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Shaadi Mubarak and Parineeti among others.

