Valentine's Day 2025: Karan Veer Mehra spends time with MYSTERY girl; Rupali Ganguly and more celebrate love with their partners

Love is in the air for many as it is Valentine's Day today (February 14). Celebrities also make an effort to make this day special for their loved ones. As we celebrate love today, several celebrities from the television industry are enjoying Valentine's Day with their partners. To share a glimpse of their celebrations, the stars took to their social media accounts. From Karan Veer Mehra celebrating the special day with a mystery girl to Rupali Ganguly enjoying Valentine's Day with her husband, scroll down to see a glimpse of their celebrations.

Karan Veer Mehra

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Veer Mehra dropped a glimpse of his Valentine's Day celebration and wished fans on this occassion. While the actor is sitting in the car, he drops a picture where a girl's hand is visible. If rumors are to be believed then Karan Veer is spending the day with Chum Darang, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

Take a look at his Instagram story here-

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly shared a reel with her husband, Ashwin Verma, wishing fans on the occassion of Valentine's Day. The couple look beautiful as they create memories together. Sharing this video, the Anupamaa actress wrote, "Woh mujhe jhel leta hai Love Laughter and forever ! Our relationship…. I talk non stop and he listens Happppyyyy Valentines."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

Arti Singh

Arti Singh also shared a post with her husband Dipak Chauhan, wishing fans on the special occassion of Valetine's Day. From sharing their first picture together and sharing their wedding photo, Arti wrote, "14-2-2024 se 14-2-2025 happy Valentine’s Day. Promise to stand by you through thick and thin @dipakchauhan09."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah shared a few glimpses of Krushna Abhishek and their sons. Sharing this post, the actress extended Valentine's Day wishes and also mentioned how they are celebrating this special day in Goa. Kashmera wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day my valentine love u having a lovely time in Goa chiku piku our lifelines our valentines for ever."



Take a look at Kashmera Shah's post here-

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very Happy Valentine's Day!