Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: 6 tips to take from Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta to have a strong relationship like them

Popular celebrity couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's love is built on deep understanding, trust, and a shared journey that has only strengthened over the years. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the power couple opens up about their unbreakable bond, how they make time for each other despite hectic schedules, and why jealousy has never been a part of their relationship. On Valentine's Day, their story is a refreshing reminder that love isn't about grand gestures but security, companionship, and knowing each other beyond words.

Who always messages if the other half has eaten on time?

Sargun Mehta replies, "We never sent this message. We know kha lega, kha legi." Ravi quips, "It's not needed. Humara jo regular timezone hota hain khaane ka, wo kisika bhi nahi hain. Matlab raat ko agar khate hain, toh agla meal jo hota hain wo agle raat ko hota hain."

How do they make time for each other after a hectic schedule?

Sargun replies, "Since the start of Dreamiyata, we are constantly together. But shuruwat mein, around 2018, 2019, we used to meet only 20 times a year. Now that our workspaces have converged, Dreamiyataa drama keeps us working together. It's a blessing."

Who gets upset when the other partner misses 2 calls in a row?

Ravi Dubey immediately replies, "We don't get upset." Sargun tells Ravi that he might get upset and adds, "He calls a lot. Kya kar rahi hain? I'm like, abhi 15 minute pehle baat kii, do not call me."

Sargun adds, "I don't call, I don't pick calls, and Ravi is like, even if he thinks of someone, he would be like, it's been too long, let's catch up, and he would call."

Who understands the other person's silence better?

Ravi Dubey says both of them do, and Sargun agrees.

Who gets a little jealous on seeing their other person with their onscreen partner?

Ravi Dubey says, "None of us. It never happened. Even in the last 10-11 years, that thought never came."

How do you build that security?

Ravi Dubey answers, "Inherently, Sargun and I are very very secure in all walks of life. It's not just in a relationship, professionally also, we are very secure."

Who forgets the important dates?

Both of them reply together, "Dono hi. Then Dubey adds, "We remember our wedding anniversary, but the dating anniversary… it's a gray area. Sometimes, we celebrate on the 6th, sometimes on 8th. We both forget important dates."

Pinkvilla wishes all its readers a Happy Valentine's Day!