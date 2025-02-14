Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla reveals WHY she keeps her feelings private: 'Seen couples who...'

Samridhii Shukla, popularly known for portraying the role of Abhira in the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the favourite actresses on Television. Not many know but the actress is a die-hard romantic. As today (February 14), we celebrate Valentines' Day, Samridhii shares that she loves the whole idea of Valentine’s Day and waits to celebrate it every year.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samridhii Shukla expressed, "I love celebrating love, I love the feeling of love and this doesn't mean that it has to be with your partner or the person that you're dating or you marry. Love is everywhere. So when I'm working, the people around me, they love me and they respect me. All these are gestures of love and care. Who doesn't want love? I think we're all suckers for love."

Revealing her plans to celebrate this special day, Samridhii shared, "As for celebrations, well, I'm working that day also. So, I will be celebrating on set. Maybe I will just wish everyone around and have some sweets or something. Other than that, let's see. I don't know if I have any plans as of now."

However, she believes in old-school love. “I do believe in old school love for sure and keeping feelings private. I mean I've never gone out there and really expressed who, what I like, who am I with, who am I seeing or not seeing. I don't go around and say that because I think love, for me, is a very private feeling and I think if you have something great you should really protect it.”

Commenting on the idea of love, Samriddhi feels that the whole idea of love has changed. She explained, "The way relationships are perceived now has changed so much. I mean, not like I was born in that era, but I like hearing about the old school love and times when people would take efforts and really make the other person feel special, send letters, and write. Now, anything as simple as a birthday wish is also something people don't even call."

Elaborating more on this topic, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said, "I understand the nature of work is also such, but people don't have the time to call or even type a nice message. It's just like you write happy birthday and have a great year ahead or something like that on a group chat or you'll just put up a story. Not to say that I'm not doing that myself but I think the parameters of love has have really changed and we all could make more of an effort, at least for the people that we really care about.”

She adds that social media has changed the game totally. "Social media is a place where people like to show their best front and because of this, people think that their relationship is always happy. I've also seen couples who date for the benefit of getting a lot of brand deals together. Some people really pretend to be in love or do it practically understanding that this will market well," she says.

Speaking about her professional life, Samridhii Shukla is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Rohit Purohit.