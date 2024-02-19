Valentine's Day or not, level up your romance game like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who are redefining the idea of love

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, stars of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married in Bhopal back in 2016. Vivek revealed that their relationship was actually arranged by a mutual friend, who he used to confide in. At first, Vivek was hesitant about proposing to Divyanka in this way, but as they spent more time together, he realized it was the right choice. He admitted to being nervous about dating someone as successful as Divyanka, especially since he was just starting out in his career.

On Valentine’s Day the instagram was flooded with our entertainment industry love affairs, some posted with family, some with friends, some did it for their partners whereas some delivered the message of self-love, but this couple chose the extraordinary way to celebrate their love.

Vivek and Divyanka’s Valentine's Day celebration

Actor Vivek Dahiya is lucky to share a mutual interest in bike riding with his better half Divyanka Tripathi. They both are seen spending quality time whenever they get the opportunity from their busy schedules. Divyanka in a recent interview with Pinkvilla opened up about how the couple is still settling down and wants to enjoy their lives before they plan to welcome a new life in this world. She further added that the couple is now also facing pressure to embrace parenthood from their parents.

The mesmerizing couple of our telly industry Divyanka and Vivek celebrated their love on Valentine’s day in their own charming manner. They did what they love the most, bike riding. Vivek shared Valentine's blog on his YouTube channel where he and the couple were enjoying their adventurous bike ride, of which part two is yet to come. The couple also shared that it has always been a dream for them to hit the open road on some special occasion. And which day can be better than Valentine's Day.

How their Valentine's Day celebration has changed the trend

Apart from being an actor, Vivek loves to ride bikes. Meanwhile, wife Divyanka had a dream to buy one for herself. Vivek has supported her in her decision and said that she should immediately buy the bike so that they both can be riding partners and have an amazing time together. Earlier back in college days, the actress used to drive the two-wheeler but riding a bike is a completely different feeling.

She argues that society views bike riding as a sport for men, but she disagrees. She suggests featuring more women in motorcycle ads to challenge the stereotype that only men can ride. Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star describes her motorcycle rides as invigorating, freeing, and almost like meditation. She shares that she now sees the world in a more vibrant way.

The pair was spotted cruising through the streets of Mumbai, having a blast on their adventurous Valentine's Day journey. Decked out in leather jackets and helmets, they were the epitome of relationship goals.

Husband Vivek took their adventurous ride to his Instagram and shared a few beautiful picture glimpses from their special day. He captioned the post, “We are on our way to our destination but who cares about that when the journey is so beautiful.” The two of them were seen posing at the petrol pump and celebrating Valentine's with a special cake cutting on the roadside. What’s better than celebrating the special day with your special one doing an activity in which you both find solace?

The couple has completely captured the hearts of their fans and completely transformed the way we celebrate Valentine's Day. Divyanka and Vivek's Valentine's Day festivities have inspired us to discover new ways to enjoy our favorite activities.

Glimpse from Vivek and Divyanka’s road trip

This TV industry power couple always keeps their fans on their toes with their adventurous spirit. The strong bond between the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actors is evident in the amount of time they spend together.

The couple was spotted enjoying their Valentine's Day outdoors, basking in the sunlight. They posted a picture of themselves spending quality time together in a beautiful park. Vivek captioned their post as, “My saathiya for life.” Truly, what else does a person desire in life other than a partner with whom your vibe matches?

Their post breathes the freshness that their relationship carries. These adventurous tours have kept their love life still happening.

Vivek and Divyanka’s different approaches in life

The couple's genuine connection is truly inspiring. Not only do they ride bikes together, but they also hit the gym as workout buddies. However, like in any relationship, there are some differences in their preferences. Vivek is a sports enthusiast who enjoys high-energy activities and breaking a sweat, while Divyanka is a bookworm who prefers to unwind by reading books in her free time. Previously she shared a post where they two were traveling and she captioned it as, “When a bookworm & a sports fanatic travel together.”

Afterward, Divyanka was spotted cruising on a motorcycle to her filming locations and for media interviews, all dolled up in a stylish hot pink pantsuit. She captioned her ride video as, “Pink panther mode on! “

In another video she was captured riding a bike and exploring the city. She captioned it as, “A regular day in my life…”

Even though they are unique individuals, their love burns with equal fervor. Vivek once mentioned that his wife Divyanka possesses a strong-willed nature and a genuine outlook on life, which he discovered during their late-night coffee rendezvous. Their friendship blossomed, fueling their hopes of building a lifelong partnership. In one of his social media posts, Vivek Dahiya affectionately refers to his wife as his favorite co-pilot. Defying all expectations, this couple has triumphantly celebrated eight years of marriage.

