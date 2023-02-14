Valentine's Day: Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin K Verma shares UNSEEN throwback PICS with Anupamaa actress

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Over the years, Rupali has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Speaking about her personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son named Rudransh. Rupali often shares glimpses of her family on her social media handle.

On the occasion of Valentine's day, Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin K Verma dropped some unseen throwback pictures with the Anupamaa actress. Sharing these rare photos, Ashwin penned a love-dipped caption for his ladylove and wrote, "Will you be my valentine forever…?" These photos have left fans stunned and they have taken over the comment section and have praised this beautiful couple.

Take a look at his post here-

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content.

Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.