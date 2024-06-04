Varun Dhawan is now the father of a baby girl! The heartthrob actor is over the moon with the arrival of his little daughter. He and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child yesterday, June 3. While Varun's father-filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news first, Varun has now shared a cute video announcing the arrival of his daughter with fans. Several celebrities have extended heartfelt wishes to the Juggjug Jeeyo actor.

While several Bollywood celebs congratulated the couple as they became parents, television personalities like Niti Taylor and Arjit Taneja also extended their wishes.

Varun Dhawan's cutesy post

On his official social media handle, Varun posted a clip announcing the arrival of his little daughter. The animated video featured a basket decorated with balloons and flowers. One can also notice a pet dog inside it, which is seen holding a card with the words 'Welcome lil sis' on it.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor requested the media for privacy. He mentioned, "We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding.” The caption of the post read, "Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे।"

Have a look at the post here:

Niti Taylor and Mouni Roy extend heartfelt wishes to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Shortly after Varun Dhawan shared the video announcing the birth of his daughter, the comment section brimmed with wishes from Bollywood personalities and television figures.

Known for captivating hearts with her performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti Taylor also reacted to the post and wrote, "Congratulations." Arjit Taneja also dropped a congratulatory comment. Further, Mouni Roy expressed, "Heartiest congratulations,' while Remo D'souza remarked, "Congratulations, god bless guys."

Have a look at the comments here:

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy earlier this year, on February 18.

