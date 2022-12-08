Varun Sood flaunts his washboard abs as he poses by the beach; Pens a perfect caption

Varun Sood is one of the prominent names in the telly industry who shot to fame after his stint in hit reality shows like Roadies: Real Heroes, Ace of Space, and more. Varun has maintained an active social media presence and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. He is currently vacationing at a beachside location and has been treating his followers with amazing pictures.

Today, Varun took the internet by storm by dropping photos from his vacation. In these snaps, Varun is seen flaunting his washboard abs and making his fans drool over his fit physique. He shared a series of photos while flaunting his heart-melting smile. In the caption, he wrote, "A little tan didn’t harm anyone." Fans and especially female followers can't stop gushing over this handsome's personality.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Lately, Varun Sood has been in the news as his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal got engaged. For the unversed, Varun and Divya were a part of Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space. Varun and Divya's love for each other grew in the show Ace of Space. Varun had proposed to Divya in the reality show. After almost four years of dating, the former couple announced their breakup in March 2022.

On December 4, Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to her beau Apurva Padgaonkar. Post this, Varun took to Twitter and posted a calm emoji. This tweet received a massive reaction from his fans and followers.

On the professional front, Varun Sood was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.