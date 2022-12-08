Varun Sood's cryptic post after ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal announces engagement leaves fans worried

Divya Agarwal is presently making news, after she surprisingly confirmed her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday. Earlier on her special day, engineer-turned-businessman Apurva proposed her with a unique customised ring. Soon, after she shared the happy news on her official social media handle, a cryptic tweet of Divya’s ex-boyfriend Varun Sood caught attention of everyone. He shared an emoji that depicts silent, calm, peace, and relief.

Just after Divya Agarwal’s engagement announcement, Varun took to Twitter and posted a calm emoji. Following that, Varun’s fans started assuming that he might be replying silently to Divya’s new phase of life, some more netizens asked if he was doing fine. There’s a lot of buzz going on around his tweet.

Fans comment on Varun Sood’s tweet

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their concern for the NBA Slam host. A fan wrote, “And everything ends here. The faith we had about you 2 getting reunited, our most favorite fairy tale got over officially for now, I am so broken that I can't even think of anything good properly. But ya at the end it's life nd we will move ahead with the truth. More power!” Another fan commented, “It's okay varun take it as a life lesson & try to move on, bappa will bless you with someone better because you deserve better.” Another user said, “Feeling bad for u but u got saved congratulations, nd u deserve so much better.”

About Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal

Divya met actor and former MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood in 2018. They worked on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space together. Later, they parted ways in March 2022 after almost four years of dating. Earlier, the Bigg Boss OTT winner announced the news of her split with Varun on her Instagram handle. Before Varun, the Cartel actress was committed with Bigg Boss participant Priyank Sharma.