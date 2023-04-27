Varun Sood's huge sneaker collection will surely blow your mind; PIC

Popular star Varun Sood is one of the prominent names in the telly industry who shot to fame after his stint in hit reality shows like Roadies: Real Heroes, Ace of Space, and more. Varun has maintained an active social media presence and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. His drool-worthy personality has gained him a massive fan following among which, most of them are female fan followers.

Take a look at Varun Sood's huge sneaker collection:

A few hours ago, Varun Sood took to his social media handle and shared a few Instagram stories with his fans. In one of the stories, the Ace of Space star informed fans that he and his mother has moved into a new house. He shared a boomerang with his mother and wrote, "We successfully shifted our house @anjali.sood."

Varun shared another picture wherein he flaunted his huge sneaker collection. Just like his mentor Rannvijay Singha, Varun is also an avid sneakerhead. Showing the boxes filled with sneakers piled up against the wall, he wrote, "And these are not all of them."

Take a look at his PICS here-

A few months ago, Varun Sood has been in the news as his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal got engaged. For the unversed, Varun and Divya were a part of Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space. Varun and Divya's love for each other grew in the show Ace of Space. Varun had proposed to Divya in the reality show. After almost four years of dating, the former couple announced their breakup in March 2022.

On December 4, Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to her beau Apurva Padgaonkar. Post this, Varun took to Twitter and posted a calm emoji. This tweet received a massive reaction from his fans and followers.

Recently during the blue tick controversy on Twitter, Varun shared a witty post. He posted a picture from his kickboxing session and labeled the sack as a Twitter verification badge and his posture of kicking as Elon Musk. Fans liked his witty post and reacted with the laughing emoji.

On the professional front, Varun Sood was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

