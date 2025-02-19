Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are expecting second child; couple reveals ‘Would love for Vayu to have..’

Popular celeb couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are set to welcome their second child soon. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in July 2023 when they welcomed their son, Vaayu. Ever since then, they have often shared glimpses of their little munchkin. Now, Vatsal and Ishita are expecting their second child and have been on cloud nine.

While speaking to ETimes TV, Ishita Dutta expressed her joy at being pregnant again and revealed that she is currently in her second trimester. She said, "We are excited and much more prepared this time around. With Vaayu, every experience was new. I remember I would run to the doctor often, but this time, my doctor is surprised that I'm not calling him frequently."

The actress further revealed that her parents have moved in with them and so she has their support. Speaking about the mood swings, Ishita emphasised how motherhood is a unique experience and credited Vatsal for being her great support. She even revealed how a month ago she had a tough time physically but she endured it well.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth mentioned how a partner should support a woman on the journey of motherhood. While the duo are already parents to a two-year-old son Vaayu, this time the couple wants a baby girl. They shared, "We just want the baby to be healthy and would love for Vaayu to have a little sister."

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most adored duos in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive number of followers. On the professional front, Ishita Dutta was last seen in Drishyam 2. Meanwhile, Vatsal was last seen in Adipurush.