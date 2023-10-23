Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta Sheth pose with Kajol; share glimpse into Saptami celebrations

Navratri, the vibrant and spiritually significant Hindu festival, is a time for joy, devotion, and cultural traditions. Recently, actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife, Ishita Dutta Sheth, celebrated Saptami Pooja elegantly. They not only embraced the occasion with fervor but also shared their joy with their fans on social media.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Sheth share photos from Saptami celebrations:

Taking to Instagram, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta shared a string of photos from their Saptami celebrations. One of the highlights of their celebration was the attire adorned by all the celebrities. Vatsal Sheth looked dashing in a traditional kurta paired with bottom wear, while Ishita Dutta Sheth exuded grace in a grey and golden saree. The couple's choice of traditional clothing perfectly complemented the festive spirit of Navratri. In the photos shared by the couple, they were also seen posing with Kajol. The Do Patti actress was spotted in a stunning pink saree, exuding elegance and grace.

Take a look at the post here-

Ishita and Vatsal also posed for a photo with Sumona Chakravarti, who donned a beautiful white and golden saree paired with a vibrant pink blouse, showcasing her impeccable style. Sharbani Mukherji chose a lovely green saree that accentuated her beauty, capturing the essence of the celebration.

The pictures shared by these stars not only showcased their gorgeous traditional outfits but also carried heartfelt captions. Their words resonated with the spirit of Saptami, emphasizing the love and devotion they felt during this auspicious time. Vatsal and Ishita shared the post and extended heartfelt wishes with fans. Their caption read, "Saptami: A day filled with devotion, joy, and Maa Durga’s grace."

As Navratri continues to unfold, these glimpses of Saptami Pooja celebrations remind us of the beauty of traditions and the significance of spending cherished moments with family and friends, wrapped in love, devotion, and grace.

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta Sheth, who was last seen in the movie Drishyam 2 recently welcomed her first child with husband, actor Vatsal Sheth. The couple continues to share pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of their little one.

ALSO READ: New mom Ishita Dutta Sheth shares heartwarming photo with son Vaayu as he turns three months; PIC