Vatsal Sheth is excited to step into the world of Naagin 6; Says, 'I’m thrilled to finally…’

Naagin 6 is presently one of the most popular television shows which stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The sixth season premiered on February 12, 2022, and has been airing since then. The show has proved to be a huge hit on the screens, and its supernatural storyline and high-octane drama have kept the audience hooked. It was recently reported that the show will take a leap and post-leap, a new male lead will be introduced. Actor Vatsal Sheth will join the show.

Vatsal Sheth on joining Naagin 6

The actor is on cloud nine with his new offer. Talking about his excitement, Vatsal Sheth shared, "I'm excited about stepping into the mystical world of Naagin 6, marking my first venture into the supernatural genre on television. Working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor ma'am has always been a dream, and I'm thrilled about finally collaborating with them. Being part of the biggest show on television is surreal, and I'm honoured to contribute to its legacy. I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin's themes of love, mystery, revenge, and destiny have resonated with viewers, and I'm eager to bring authenticity and depth to my character. It's a challenging and rewarding opportunity, and I can't wait to create an enthralling experience for the audience with the show’s amazing team."

Vatsal Sheth's personal front

On the personal front, Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta recently hosted a grand baby shower in the city on Mother's Day, May 14. This celebration was attended by family members and the couple's close friends. The couple announced their pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. For the unversed, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.

