Vatsal Sheth wants to shop from the female clothing section and Ishita Dutta supports his decision; Know why

Popular celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the entertainment world. The duo is on cloud nine as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 19. They announced the good news on social media with their fans and followers. Since then, their fans’ excitement knows no bounds. They are actively sharing every update of this new phase on social media with their fans and followers.

Vatsal Sheth poses wearing Ishita Dutta's shirt

Yesterday, Ishita Dutta uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle. The video shows the couple entering the elevator wearing colorful clothes. As they enter the elevator, Vatsal points to the camera and says, “What do you think of my shirt?” To this Ishita quickly replies, “That’s mine.” Vatsal fidgets with the shirt and says, “Abhi na mein kya karunga ladies section mein jaake kapde lunga. (What I will do now is I will shop from the ladies' clothing section)” Ishita adds, “They are colorful and better na?” Her hubby nods and says, “Colorful and better, sacchi mein.” The new mom responds, “I agree.” Vatsal is seen wearing a pink and orange chequered shirt in the video, while Ishita is seen in a pink printed shirt dress.

Check out a screenshot from their posts here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth embarked on their romantic journey while working together on the TV series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar back in 2016. What started as an on-screen partnership soon blossomed into a genuine love story, eventually culminating in a significant life event. In November 2017, brimming with love and deep affection, Ishita and Vatsal exchanged their marriage vows, officially becoming a married couple. On July 20, Vatsal and Ishita took to their social media handle to share the news with their fans and followers that they had become parents. In the snap, Ishita was seen holding the baby and both were all smiles as they posed for the picture. However, the couple didn't reveal the face of the baby. Sharing this photo, Vatsal informed the good news to their fans and wrote, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

