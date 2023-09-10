Vatsal Sheth’s Ek Hasina Thi to Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh: Top 5 Indian revenge dramas

Indian revenge dramas have a long and enduring popularity not only in the Indian audience but worldwide. The theme has captured the heart of every fan who loves a daily dose of adrenaline. Indian revenge dramas have a remarkable ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level. Their enduring popularity is largely due to the combination of compelling storylines and the powerful chemistry of the on-screen stars, which deeply resonates with viewers and captures the hearts of many. Here are the top five Indian revenge dramas you can watch to keep your curiosity on the edge of the seat.

Top 5 Indian revenge dramas:

Ek Hasina Thi

Ek Hasina Thi is an Indian crime and revenge thriller that delves into the story of an innocent family. The show revolves around themes of power and vengeance, primarily focusing on the Mitra family's ordeal.

The story centers on two sisters, Nitya and Payal Mitra, who face devastating losses while battling the corrupt and influential Goenka family of Kolkata, known as the city's most powerful business clan.

Durga Thakur returns to Kolkata from the United States alongside her father, Dr. Dayal Thakur, a renowned cancer surgeon. Her sole objective is to seek revenge against Shaurya Goenka, who, along with his three friends, had committed a heinous act by assaulting Payal Mitra.

Ek Hasina Thi is a suspenseful tale that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering what will happen next. The on-screen chemistry between Vatsal Sheth, who portrayed Shaurya Goenka, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, who played the role of Durga Thakur, was highly acclaimed during the show's run. The series originally aired in April 2014 and concluded later that same year in December.

Beyhadh

Beyhadh is an Indian romantic thriller television series that explores the dark side of love and obsession. The story revolves around Maya Mehrotra, the owner of Fashion and the City, a young and successful business tycoon who carries the scars of a troubled childhood and an abusive father.

The series delves into a love story tainted by obsession, where Maya's infatuation with Arjun drives her to commit multiple crimes in her relentless pursuit of him. The show is marked by its unpredictable and shocking twists, leaving viewers in suspense and awe.

The on-screen chemistry between Jennifer Winget, who portrayed Maya Mehrotra, and Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun Sharma, was adored by fans. The show garnered a dedicated fanbase, and viewers were deeply invested in the complex and intense relationship between the lead characters.

However, the viewers were left devastated when Beyhadh came to an end in October 2017 after a successful one-year run on television. The series remains memorable for its exploration of love, obsession, and the psychological depths of its characters.

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan is a captivating story that revolves around a complex love triangle involving three central characters. Aarohi, who bears a striking resemblance to Tara, becomes entangled in a web of love, betrayal, and danger. Tara, a psychologically disturbed serial killer, is married to Deep. The intricate dynamics of love and deception play out as Deep loves Tara, Aarohi loves Deep, and eventually, Deep finds himself falling for Aarohi.

The show's plot, which seamlessly combines elements of love, betrayal, murder, and framing, offers a thrilling and heart-wrenching crime thriller experience that keeps viewers engrossed in every episode. The narrative's unique blend of revenge and heartbreak keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting each twist and turn.

The powerful trio of Arjun Bijlani as Deep Raj Singh, Nia Sharma as Aarohi Kashyap, and Aalisha Panwar as Tara Raichand garnered significant attention and praise from viewers. Ishq Mein Marjawan first aired in September 2017 and continued to captivate audiences for nearly two years before concluding in June 2019.

Main Naa Bhoolungi

Main Naa Bhoolungi is a gripping revenge drama that revolves around the tumultuous relationship between a married couple, Shikha and Sameer Verma. The story takes a dark turn as Sameer craftily orchestrates a plan to make Shikha fall in love with him. After their marriage and the birth of their child, Sameer attempts to murder Shikha by pushing her off a cliff and cruelly snatches their baby away.

As the plot unfolds, it is revealed that Sameer is not who he claims to be; he is, in fact, Aditya Jagannath and already married to someone else. Despite surviving her fall, Shikha is left shattered but resolute in her determination to reclaim her son, Manav. She undergoes a radical transformation, evolving from a simple woman into a stunning and fashionable persona, as she infiltrates Aditya's life.

Main Naa Bhoolungi serves as an adrenaline-pumping daily dose of revenge and suspense. Aishwarya Sakhuja, in the role of Shikha Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala, portraying Sameer Verma, delivered thrilling performances that captivated the audience. The drama's intense and suspenseful storyline kept viewers engaged, making it a compelling watch in the world of entertainment.

Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 is an Indian revenge television drama series that revolves around the gripping story of Maya Jaisingh, an internationally best-selling author on a quest for vengeance. Her target is Mrityunjay Roy, her biggest enemy, whom she seeks to destroy in order to avenge the atrocities he committed against her a decade ago. Maya meticulously plans her revenge by using Mrityunjay’s sons, Rudra and Rishi, as pawns in her elaborate game.

The narrative takes unexpected turns as Maya saves Rishi from drowning, leading to his growing feelings for her. Simultaneously, Maya manipulates Rudra into falling in love with her, only to ultimately take his life as part of her revenge plan. Despite the theme of revenge, the story also portrays Maya's softer side, highlighting her vulnerability and empathy as she reacts emotionally to the wrongdoings around her.

Jennifer Winget's portrayal of Maya Jaisingh, Rajat Verma as Rishi Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary as Mrityunjay Roy received widespread acclaim for their exceptional performances. Beyhadh 2 aired in December 2019 but was discontinued on March 31, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans eagerly await the series' return, showcasing the enduring popularity of this intense and suspenseful drama.

