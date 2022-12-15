Veena Kapoor opens up on rumours of her death, slams rumours of her son being killer
Veteran actress Veena Kapoor files a complain with Mumbai police over false news of her death and accusing her son for her demise.
Popular Telly actress Veena Kapoor has finally come forward and rubbished the news about her death. The veteran actress shared in an interview with Mid-day that she is very distressed upon hearing rumours about her death. As per reports, a woman sharing the same name as her was killed by her son in Juhu. People assumed it was her and started sending condolence messages. The rumours of her death have brought a lot of chaos in the veteran actress’s life, as she is hale and healthy.
Veena Kapoor registered a complaint at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday after the hoax news of her death went viral on social media along with her picture. In her statement, Veena said that the person who was killed was someone else and that they share the same name. Her son has also been getting blamed and criticized for such an inhumane act.
Incidentally, the woman who has died had acted in a Punjabi serial together with Veena in their early days.The actress told Mid-day that she has been receiving lots of calls and messages about the same, due to which she has not been able to concentrate on her work. She emphasised and requested people to not believe such rumours. She further added that due to the rumours, she has stopped receiving work.
Veena Kapoor’s son Abhishek Chadda also shared that he is also receiving calls with allegations of him killing his mother. He said he cannot even dream of such a thing and felt sick after reading the news. He appealed to people to not believe any such news and that his mother is alive.Veena Kapoor has worked in numerous TV shows like Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke and others. She has experience of several years in the telly sector.
