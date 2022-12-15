Veena Kapoor opens up on rumours of her death, slams rumours of her son being killer

Popular Telly actress Veena Kapoor has finally come forward and rubbished the news about her death. The veteran actress shared in an interview with Mid-day that she is very distressed upon hearing rumours about her death. As per reports, a woman sharing the same name as her was killed by her son in Juhu. People assumed it was her and started sending condolence messages. The rumours of her death have brought a lot of chaos in the veteran actress’s life, as she is hale and healthy.

Veena Kapoor registered a complaint at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday after the hoax news of her death went viral on social media along with her picture. In her statement, Veena said that the person who was killed was someone else and that they share the same name. Her son has also been getting blamed and criticized for such an inhumane act.