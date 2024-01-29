Vicky Jain praises wife Ankita Lokhande's stint in Bigg Boss 17: 'You did the Jains’ and the Lokhandes’ proud'

Celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship was one of the major highlights of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. During their stint, the duo suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. However, during the tough time, Ankita and Vicky Jain stood with each other like a pillar and supported one another throughout the show.

Vicky Jain heaps praise on wife Ankita Lokhande:

While Vicky Jain was evicted after reaching the finale week, Ankita Lokhande was out of the race after reaching the top 4. Now, praising Ankita's amazing journey in the show and complimenting her personality, Vicky took to his social media handle to shower love on his beloved wife. Vicky shared a series of love-dipped pictures with Ankita and penned a long note praising her.

He wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Vicky Jain's post here-

About Ankita Lokhande's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande's journey, the actress was evicted after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top 5. During her stint, Ankita formed a close bond with Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui and was at loggerheads with Mannara Chopra. However, towards the end of the show, Mannara and Ankita sorted out their differences.

Ankita was seen getting emotional on the show after her arguments with her husband. From parents arriving on the show to guide them to Salman Khan schooling them for their misunderstandings, Ankita and Vicky's relationship became a public spectacle and was judged by many.

More about Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode:

The top five finalists who successfully won hearts of the audience were - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahshettey, and Mannara Chopra. Abhishek and Munawar reached top 2 and the latter was declared as the winner of the season. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a swanky car.

