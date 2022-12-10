Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill compete in a staring game on latter’s chat show; Video goes VIRAL

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll! There has been no looking back for the actress ever since her successful stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Just last month, Shehnaaz announced that she has launched her own chat show titled Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, and shared pictures with the first guest on the show- Rajkummar Rao. The latest guest to make an appearance on her show is Vicky Kaushal. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, and has been promoting the movie. Now, Shehnaaz has shared a glimpse of the fun interaction she had with Vicky while shooting for the episode.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on her Instagram, and it shows her and Vicky Kaushal engaging in a fun staring game. The video starts with Shehnaaz explaining the game to Vicky, and said that whoever blinks first, loses the game. Within seconds, Vicky ends up blinking, and a laughing Shehnaaz Gill declares herself the winner. However, she gives him another chance, and the two lock eyes once again. This time, it is Shehnaaz, who blinks first, and Vicky is elated at winning the staring game.

Sharing the fun video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha. Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am.” Check out the video below.