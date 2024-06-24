Ever since Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan, the actress has been on cloud nine. She has recently returned from her honeymoon in Paris, and shared candid glimpses from their romantic getaway, capturing moments of pure bliss with her husband through photos and videos.

The actress recently posted a video of herself wearing a blue ruffled dress from her trip to Greece.

Arti Singh stuns in a blue dress

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video from her getaway in Greece. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Living my life by a compass not a clock.”

Arti Singh looked stunning in a blue floral maxi dress with ruffles and cutout details, perfect for any occasion. The playful ruffled design and vibrant floral print added a touch of fun and flair to her look.

Arti wore retro-style full-rim sunglasses and accessorized her look with silver earrings. She carried a Louis Vuitton monogram canvas Croissant MM bag, keeping her hair open and opting for minimal makeup.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “This is What Life Beginning Journey should Look Like God Bless.” Another fan commented, “Enjoy khush raho mast raho. (Be happy and blessed).”

Earlier, Arti Singh shared several photos and videos from her honeymoon with Dipak. They not only explored the delicious cuisine of their romantic destination but also explored exquisite locations. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also jumped on to the love lock trend in Paris.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

Arti Singh and her longtime partner, Dipak Chauhan, tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family. The star-studded wedding was graciously hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah and attended by many celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and others.

