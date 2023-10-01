VIDEO: Asim Riaz quashes constant breakup rumors by picking up girlfriend Himanshi Khurana at airport

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. Be it Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill's camaraderie or Sidharth versus Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan, from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship to Asim Riaz and Himanshi KHurana's love confession, and Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights, everything about the thirteenth season of the show was loved and appreciated by all. Sidharth Shukla won the winner's trophy. The actor's sudden passing away left the viewers, his friends, and his family with a permanent void. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's bond was quite talked about in the show. However, they weren't spotted together a lot post the show which led to speculations about trouble in paradise. Now, Asim Riaz's gesture of picking up his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana from the airport has quashed the rumors of their alleged breakup.

Asim Riaz picks up Himanshi Khurana from the airport

In a rare sight, Himanshi Khurana was spotted at the airport in a beautiful saree while Asim Riaz came to pick her up. While the paparazzi spotted them, Himanshi sat in Asim's car in the front seat. While Asim and Himanshi have kept details about their love life under wraps, this gesture of Asim goes to make a point that the duo are cordial with each other.

Have a look at the video

Asim and Himanshi's love story

Asim Riaz revealed that it was love at first sight for him when he saw Himanshi Khurana entering the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. Asim fell for Himanshi but she was already engaged. Himanshi soon got eliminated from the house leaving Riaz to cry inconsolably. Makers brought her back to the show and she revealed about her engagement going kaput. Asim then proposed to her on national television. While Himanshi was hesitant, she accepted his proposal. Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi starred in a music video together which was loved by many. Fans lovingly call them #AsiManshi.

