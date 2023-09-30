VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father manhandled, mobbed in Delhi

Actress-turned-politician Archana Gautam took the internet by storm with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. One of the finalists of the show, she was part of many controversies throughout the season. However, fans never left her side as they found her entertaining and relatable. Now, in a recent incident, the actress was allegedly manhandled outside the Congress party office in New Delhi when she visited with her father. The incident has left netizens shocked.

Archana Gautam manhandled in Delhi

Reportedly, Archana Gautam was visiting the Congress party office to extend her congratulations to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament. Her father accompanied her. However, they were denied entry and reportedly, some women misbehaved with her and manhandled her. It is not clear if the women were party members or supporters who gathered there. Several videos of the incident are doing rounds on the internet. The video shows her father, shielding her with his arms as a few women pull her dupatta and push her. They are also seen screaming at her. Archana and his father can be seen walking toward their vehicle. The incident has left netizens shocked and angry. The actress refused to comment on the matter.

Take a look at Archana Gauutam's video here:

Archana Gautam's political journey

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant started her political career in November 2021, when she joined the Indian National Congress and contested the election from Hastinapur (Assembly Constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Although she lost her seat to the opposition, she continued attending party rallies and meets. She took a break from politics to focus on her career in the showbiz industry. On several occasions, the actress stated that she wants to get back to politics and wants to be a successful politician.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam is currently seen on the adventure-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress is giving her best on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. She started her career with modelling and rose to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She has also been part of numerous music videos and other projects.

