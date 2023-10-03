VIDEO: Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyad STOPS paps from clicking their baby

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 5. For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot on 21 November 2020 in Surat. Sana and Mufti Anas had announced their pregnancy with a social media post on March 17. Now, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport recently and Sana can be seen asking her husband to halt paparazzi from taking pictures of their baby boy.

Bigg Boss 6 star Sana Khan tells hubby Mufti Anas to halt paparazzi from baby snaps

A video on Instagram shows Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas making an appearance at the Mumbai airport with their baby boy Saiyad Tariq Jamil. The video shows the paparazzi trying to take pictures of the baby and Sana immediately asking her husband to halt the paps from taking snaps of their baby. Anas, on the other hand, can be seen warning the paparazzi from taking pictures of their baby boy. Watch the video:

Earlier in August, Sana Khan took to her social media handle to share a video where her baby boy received a heartwarming welcome. She wrote, "Alhamdullilah. This little cutie is the reason we all smile all day. He is the reason we feel fresh n energetic even though we get tired at times. Nana nani were counting every single second till we reached home. My cousin got all this cute little deco ready for us trying to hide it from me as much as she can. Ps: I have cameras installed at home so she could do this the fastest." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sana is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows. She also did daily soaps and starred in several films. However, it was on 8th October 2020 that Sana announced her decision to quit the industry to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator."

