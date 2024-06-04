Deepika Singh, known for her role as Sandhya Rathi in the TV series Diya Aur Baati Hum continues to entertain the audience with her new show, Mangal Lakshmi. The actress got blessed with a baby boy, Soham on May 20th, 2017.

Recently, the actress celebrated his son, Soham’s birthday with family and friends. Deepika shared glimpses of her son’s birthday bash on social media. A few hours ago, the actress dropped a video of herself from the birthday celebration.

Deepika Singh shares a dance video from her son’s birthday celebration

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her son, Soham’s birthday celebration. She was seen dancing to a tune in the video. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “I just want to live each moment to the fullest. ...Glimpse from @sohamgoyal17 birthday bash.”

The actor looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder orange jumpsuit with wide legs in a contrasting color. She opted for a minimal jewelry look, accessorizing with small hoop earrings and a golden chain. She kept her hair open and sleek.

Fan reactions

As soon as Deepika Singh uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “A video full of energy and cuteness.” Another fan commented, “You are living life on your own terms and it's a beautiful thing to see. Proud of you.”

Advertisement

Recently, the Mangal Lakshmi actress made headlines due to her eye injury during the shoot. Deepika started feeling irritation in her eyes while shooting for the show Mangal Lakshmi due to the extreme temperature. Her co-star noticed a red blood clot in her right eye and informed her.

However, She mentioned that she cannot take time off due to a crucial shoot of a wedding scene in the show, where her presence is important in most shots.

More about Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh gained fame with her role in the widely known TV show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She showcased her versatility by portraying twin sisters in the supernatural TV series Kavach 2.

She currently portrays the role of Mangal in the TV show Mangal Lakshmi, depicting the elder sister of Lakshmi as she embarks on a journey to find a husband for her sister.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Ramayan fame and BJP leader Arun Govil wins in UP’s constituency Meerut