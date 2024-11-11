VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma admits to feeling 'unsafe' around her, accuses dad Ashwin of shutting her down; 'He chose to mock mental health'

After an old post of Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, went viral on social media, the Anupamaa actress slipped into a serious controversy. Esha accused her of giving strange medications to her father, Ashwin, called her 'psychotic' and claimed Ganguly abused her and her mother. While the controversy has spread like a forest fire, it took a new turn recently.

It is true that Rupali Ganguly has chosen to remain silent and has not reacted to the allegations and statements that have emerged recently. On the other hand, her husband, Ashwin Verma, issued a clarification, saying Esha is just hurt by the divorce of her parents. And now, Esha has released a video, detailing her and her mother's ordeal.

Esha Verma accuses dad Ashwin Verma of being an absent father

The 13-minute long video starts with Esha introducing herself to the viewers. She expresses gratitude to those who showed kindness and supported her through this journey. The 26-year-old emphasizes that the narratives being shared in the media are not about revenge, but rather about a daughter who is asserting her own voice.

In the clip, which is more specifically a letter to her dad, she is heard saying, "I may be 26 now, but the pain, the memories, they still stick. Even though things are in the past, they affect your future and present. I realized yesterday that from all this, I have stood up against my bullies, my true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love, my mother, but they chose to hurt me."

Advertisement

Talking about Ashwin Verma, she adds, "What hurts me the most was the response from my own father and how he chose to mock mental health. He didn't protect me from the mean comments that were happening, nor did he protect me my entire life and that hurts truly."

Esha Verma apologizes to brother Rudransh, Rupali Ganguly's son

Further, in the video, Esha Verma apologizes to her younger brother, Rudransh, acknowledging the hurt her previous comments may have caused him. She conveys her sincere hope that her father, Ashwin, is finally being the dad, something he struggled to do for both her and her sister throughout their lives.

Verma shared how her mother slipped into emotional breakdown after she detailed the developments. She reveals that Ashwin often expressed his love for her mother and then goes ahead to address the current scenario.

Esha Verma says she feels unsafe around Rupali Ganguly

Advertisement

Besides this, Esha Verma admits to feeling unsafe around the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress. Recalling her childhood during which she admired her father immensely, Esha shares that she used to carry a picture of them together everywhere as a constant reminder of their bond.

Esha further states that she always told stories about her father to everyone and wished to become a filmmaker like him, but, he never encouraged that. In one of the segments, Rupali's stepdaughter reveals she feels unsafe around the Anupamaa fame. Despite her attempts to communicate her feelings to her father, he consistently fails to stand up for her, often choosing to side with Rupali instead, as per the 26-year-old.

Take a look at the video:

Furthermore, taking to her Instagram stories, Esha Verma shared a note that read, "Closing this chapter." She also shared another note on social media, saying, "And to those who continue to throw mean comments at them on me- shame on you. We can all do better. Hear someone's story, focus on making positive changes, and support others with kindness."

Advertisement

Take a look at her stories here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Who is Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma? All about Anupamaa fame’s husband Ashwin Verma and his previous marriages