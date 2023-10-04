VIDEO: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 house undergoes makeover as construction work begins

And the wait will soon get over as Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the TV screens. The show's promos are already out and have raised the curiosity among the fans. The show is slated to premiere on 15 October 2023. The seventeenth season of Bigg Boss has been in the news for its unique theme. As per reports, the show might have a couples versus singles theme. Amid a lot of speculations about the show, concept, and contestants, a few videos from the construction of the house have been going viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 17 house undergoes construction

Recently, the construction of the controversial house began. Pinkvilla had put up a few glimpses from the Bigg Boss 17 house while the construction process was taken care of. In the video, the house is seen getting a makeover while the workers and interior designers plan to give the house a colorful look. The garden area would apparently have a huge statue of a horse, however, makers are contemplating on few more options for that major attraction in the garden area of Bigg Boss house.

Have a look at the videos from the Bigg Boss 17 house

More about Bigg Boss 17 theme

As per the promos, Salman Khan has shot for three promos of the show. The concept of the show this season is pitched as Dil, dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (This game will revolve around heart, intelligence, and strength but the game wouldn't be same for everyone). In the promos, it has been revealed that Bigg Boss might intervene in the game plans of the contestants, he can take sides and even favor a few contestants. As per reports, the couples in the show might get several luxuries while the single contestants will have to struggle for basic amenities.

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Like every year, before the show hits the floor, a lot of names of the celebrities are speculated. This year, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vikas Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, and Karan Sehmbi among others are speculated to be part of the show.

