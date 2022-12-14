VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash gets mobbed in city; Her bodyguard comes to her rescue

Tejasswi Prakash is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. In terms of fashion, style or acting, the actress is second to no one in the industry. The telly star has a massive fan following on social media and offline also people love to get clicked with her. In the recent video of the actress, she is seen dressed up in a black outfit and was surrounded by media as she walked towards her car. Tejasswi Prakash gets mobbed

In the video, it was seen that the media had mobbed Naagin 6 actress as she was seen walking out of a venue. She was protected by her bodyguards as they steered a clear path for her. But there were a lot of people in the crowd which lead to some pushing. The actress was seen getting distressed by the media people were hovering around her. When some chaos ensued, her bodyguard came to her rescue and handled the media. He became a bit aggressive and told the media people to back off or else he will hit them. It was then, the people made way for the actress so she could sit in her car. See the video here-

Since the video has come on social media, the fans of the Bigg Boss 15 winner are highly appreciating her bodyguard for saving her from the mob and taking strong action. A fan wrote, “The security man at the end was damn correct in his response”, “It's high time paps should change there behaviour.... it's not acceptable at all ...”. Fans hail Tejasswi Prakash Tejasswi’s fans also hailed her for maintaining her calm in such a situation. One said, “Inspite of such behaviour teju did not lose her temper and was not rude to them !! Hats off to you girl they way you handle things otherwise she knows exactly how to give them back.” Another said, “This is not the first time it happened with her. She is being polite but paps can't take advantage of that. Please learn to maintain the gap... The way she respects your work, try to show some respect in return”, “I just want to appreciate teju that she doesn't losses her calm and doesn't freaked out (coz i did) and handle the situation very wisely.”

