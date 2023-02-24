Vidya Balan leaves netizens in splits, recreates Sunil Grover's dialogue from The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch

Bollywood diva Vidya Balan never skips a chance to entertain the audience with her on-screen performances and also with her social media posts. Be it her jaw-dropping glamorous photos in stylish outfits or her hilarious reels, she keeps the attention of the masses hooked. Vidya has often created reels on viral Television show dialogues and her videos go viral within the blink of an eye. Earlier, the actress created a reel on the Television show Anupamaa's viral dialogue "Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?" in a fun way.

Recently, Vidya took to her social media handle and shared a new reel with her fans on Instagram. In this video, the actress recreated Sunil Grover's character Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s viral dialogue from The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, Vidya says, "Ek baar mene 4 aadmi ke saath milke ek bujurg aadmi ko sadak paar karwayi hai." Kapil Sharma's audio is heard which says, "Aap akele bhi kara sakte the 4 logo ki kya zarurat thi." Vidya then says, "Vo maan nahi rha tha na sadak paar karne toh zabardasti ki mene. Mene kaha iski sunege toh hum toh kabhi samaj sewa kar hi nahi paayenge na." Sharing this clip, Vidya captioned, "Samaaj Seva courtesy @whosunilgrover"

Watch the video here-

Celebs and fans react:

Fans took to her comment section and flooded Vidya's video with hilarious comments and praised the actress. Dia Mirza Rekhi, Jaswir Kaur, Esha Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, and others have dropped laughing emoticons on her video. Sunil Grover also commented and wrote, "Ati Sunder."

Vidya has also created reels on Angoori Bhabhi's popular dialogue from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Hansa Ben's dialogue from Khichdi, Jethalal's hit one-liner from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more. Not only this, she even hops on the viral reel trend and shares interesting videos on her social media handle.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in Neeyat as well as an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.